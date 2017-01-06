Lawton Salvation Army offers “Getting Ahead in a Just Getting by World” classes

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Salvation Army of Lawton has extended the application deadline for the “Getting Ahead in a Just Getting by World” classes until Monday, January 9.

Applications are available at The Salvation Army, Department of Human Services, the Health Department, Great Plains Improvement Foundation, CrossRoads Headstart, United Way, and Family Promise. Applications are also available on The Salvation Army Lawton Facebook page and on the Lawton Grapevine Facebook page.

This program empowers individuals to get ahead of their problems and not just get by through exploring the impact that poverty has had on their lives and surroundings.

The Getting Ahead Class is part of the Bridges Out of Poverty Initiative focused on bringing sectors together to build sustainability by gaining an increased understanding of class, organizations and communities to develop effective poverty reduction strategies.

For more information, please contact Captain Israel Roseno, 580-355-1802.

