LPD cadets graduate from police academy

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A big congratulation goes out to the Lawton Police Department cadets that graduated from the academy today. The eight cadets that graduated today began back in August out of 160 applicants.

This morning, the cadets took turns ringing the bell out front of the police station signifying their commitment to their brothers in blue. The next time they will ring the bell will be when they retire and turn in their badge.

Howard Pierce graduated today. He says that though his family has been firefighters for generations, he feels becoming a police officer was his calling.

“It feels great, about 20 weeks of hard work, bunch of great guys, great instructors. It feels really good to be able to go on into the community. I’m most looking forward to working with other officers to keep our community safe," said Pierce.

All their hard work was awarded today at the graduation ceremony at Great Plains Technology Center. We look forward to them joining the force and helping to keep our streets safe. They will now undergo 16 weeks of field training. Way to go!

The next police academy begins January 30th and there are currently 17 people enrolled.

