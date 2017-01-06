OHP, LPD arrested 25 people on New Year's Eve

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A sobriety checkpoint was held on New Year’s Eve in Lawton near the intersection of 82nd Street and Gore Boulevard as part of the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office’s ENDUI campaign.

“These operations not only serve as a specific deterrent by arresting impaired drivers who pass through the checkpoints, but more importantly, as a general deterrent to persons who have knowledge of the operation. The goal is to have a highly visible ENDUI campaign that will discourage people who have been drinking or using impairing substances from getting behind the wheel, and to address those who make the poor decision to drive while impaired,” OHP Trooper Nathan Mackey said, “Every DUI is preventable, do your part! Together, we can ENDUI.”

Between 7:00 p.m. and 3:00 a.m., 22 DUI arrests were made. There were also 3 felony drug arrests.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.