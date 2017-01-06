Annual Great Plains Winter National Pig and Lamb Show is this weekend

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Annual Great Plains Winter National Pig and Lamb Show returns to the Comanche County Fairgrounds this weekend.

The open show will run this evening and all day Saturday. This year's event will feature something new, a goat show!

The sheep and breeding doe showing will start at 7 o'clock this evening.

Because this is a national show, exhibitors from all over the country can enter. Chairman of the Great Plains Winter National Robert Spencer says the event brings attention to the Lawton-Ft. Sill community.

“The show provides a great economic opportunity for the Lawton-Ft. Sill Area. There's people that come from out of town and rent hotels and buy meals. It's not only a good thing for the youth of SW OK but it's good for attracting people to the Lawton-Fort Sill community to show them what a positive community we have and to get them to spend money,” Spencer explained.

Tomorrow morning beginning at 9, hog exhibitors will take the ring. The entire community is invited to watch.

