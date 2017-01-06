Former Lawton Correctional Facility employees faces contraband charges

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Lawton Correctional Facility and the Lawton Police Department Special Operations recently led a joint investigation aimed at uncovering contraband at the prison.

On December 7th, Lawton Correction Facility Dental Assistant Toatasi Noda was seen placing an unknown item into the pocket of inmate Adonis Crane. A search of Crane’s cell 50.3 grams of marijuana was found.

The next day inmate Marcus Cook’s cell was also searched as he has been working closely with Crane. Officers found $1000 in cash, a baggie with crushed alprazolam pills weighing approximately 2.2 grams, a baggie with broken oxycodone pills weighing approximately 8.9 grams, a baggie with marijuana approximately 6.5 grams, and a hand written not with Noda's cell phone number, address, and PayPal information.

During the search, Cook became combative with officers. Cook's cellmate, Ronnie Gunn, concealed something in his pants and left the cell. Officers located a white posh cell phone that Gunn attempted to hide.

In total, $1000 in cash, 59.2 grams of marijuana, Alprazolam pills, Oxycodone pills, and a cellphone were taken from the yard last December.

Text messages between Cook and Noda about transactions and bringing contraband into the prison were extracted from the cell phone. There were also photos of Noda with packages of contraband.

When officers searched Noda’s home, they located a safe with large amounts of cash ($24,020), a digital scale, a pill grinder with marijuana residue, and a Glock 27 pistol.

Noda was arrested today on complaints of Conspiracy to Distribute CDS, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Three inmates at Lawton Correctional Facility (Marcus Cook, Adonis Crane, and Ronnie Gunn) are also facing charges stemming from the investigation.

