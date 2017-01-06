The Salvation Army offers life-saving warming station during the extreme cold

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Salvation Army opened a warming station Friday where people can come in and get out of the snow and freezing temperatures.

Captain Israel Roseno says providing a warming station and shelter at night is important.

“It's really, really cold out here. There are people who don't have a home, who don't have an inside. Places like this can mean life or death in this type of weather,” explained Captain Roseno.

They also have beds available for those who can provide an ID and aren't intoxicated.

The Salvation Army is located at 1306 SW E Ave.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.