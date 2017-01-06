Fire at apartment complex leaves three families without homes

Government figures show US airlines improving at flying on time, handling baggage, and not bumping as many passengers.
Members of Duncan Moose Riders motorcycle group honored the life of retired Duncan firefighter Monty Howell on Sunday.
No one immediately claimed the attack, which comes a week before Easter.
Ernie Els may have hit his final shot at the Masters, and he hardly went out with a flourish.
Fans of the legend behind such classics as "Johnny B. Goode," ''Sweet Little Sixteen" and "Roll Over Beethoven" can file past his casket later Sunday at The Pageant, a St. Louis club where he frequently performed.
