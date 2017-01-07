Kiwanis Club hosts archery tournament

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -The Lawton Kiwanis Club hosted it's 4th annual archery tournament Saturday to help students prepare for the state competition.

The Kiwanis Club wanted to give the children who participate in archery at schools in the area an extra chance to practice, shoot and compete against one another before state in February. 1st, 2nd and 3rd place awards were given to students in grades 3-12 who shot the best score.

The students can actually use their score they get today and send it to the state competition for National Archery in Schools Program to be ranked.

Rafael Santos, the Kiwanis archery coordinator says archery starts as a hobby for the kids, but then they take away much more skills and life lessons from it.

"It's a skill that they're going to learn for a lifetime," said Santos. "It's something they're going to take with them forever. It teaches them to refocus. If they have a bad shot, they have to overcome that very quickly and they have to stay focused on their goal and it takes a lot of precision and training."

This is Felicity Redelk's second year at the Kiwanis tournament. She's on the archery team at Flower Mound Elementary. She loves archery because her friends and brother started participating as well.

"I like the challenge of it and just getting it on the target.... I like that," said Redelk.

Championship rings and even 200 dollar scholarships were given to best overall shooters.

For more information on the Kiwanis Archery Club, visit http://www.lawtonkiwanis.org/index.html

