Kiwanis Club hosts archery tournament

A judge has ruled for a second time that Texas' strict voter ID law was intentionally crafted to discriminate against minorities.
Two adults died, and two possible students were taken to the hospital via helicopter in what is thought to be a murder-suicide.
The United Way of Southwest Oklahoma needs supplies for their 23rd annual David Hegwood Day of Caring event.
Over the last few weeks, Frederick has been home to several swarms of bees, appearing uncharacteristically early because of our mild winter and warm early-year temperatures. It's been a concern for residents calling them a nuisance/worried about the dangers of getting stung.
38 years have passed since the worst tornado outbreak Texoma has ever seen, but to many it feels like just yesterday.
