Ambulance accident on I-44

GRADY COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - An ambulance taking a Duncan patient to an Oklahoma City hospital Friday afternoon, crashed on I-44 near Chickasha. The accident happened around 3:00 that afternoon.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol says American Medical Response EMTs Joshua McMasters of Duncan and Karen Coleman of Marlow were taking Clark Earp of Lawton to an Oklahoma City hospital on a medical emergency. They were heading eastbound on the eastbound entrance ramp onto I-44 when the driver lost control on the snow-covered highway. The ambulance went off the road and rolled one time.

OHP listed the cause as too fast for road conditions.

McMasters was treated and released, and Coleman was taken to OU Medical in good condition with multiple injuries. The patient was listed in critical condition because of previous medical issues.

