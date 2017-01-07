Snow sledding fun at Cameron

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - While that snow outside was melting away, kids and adults in Lawton still hit the hills to play in this rare Oklahoma snow!

Over at Cameron Stadium, anything you could sled on down the hill was fair game.

Carol Morris, A Lawton parent says she brings her kids here every time it snows.

“Well, climbing it is a chore, but it's a blast coming down,” said Morris. “And she's trying to make a snow angel. They are just going nuts. They're having a blast."

Morris mentioned that early Saturday morning was the best time for sledding because the snow wasn't melted. The kids didn't mind that the snow as melting in the sun. They made snow angels, and even someone with a snowboard made it down the hill!

