Some water restrictions lifted for Duncan

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) - The city of Duncan has some good news for its residents Saturday.

The city posted on their Facebook on Saturday that while they still have Stage Five water restrictions for outside water use, you can now use water inside your home. The water line from Lake Waurika that feeds the city's treatment plant failed this week. They had restrictions for about 2 days. They asked residents to limit heavy water use like dishwashers and washing machines.

On Friday, they started pumping water from Lake Humphreys to supply the residents with usable water. The Waurika water should come back online this weekend.

