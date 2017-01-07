Semi removal backs up I-44 traffic

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - Traffic was backed up for more over two hours Saturday evening going westbound on I-44 for a wreck that happened Friday morning.

Many drivers trying to head west were slowed near the Elgin exit while a wrecker service got a semi out of a ditch and back on the road. Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the semi was involved in an accident yesterday 6 a-m. For the large semi to get back up, the outside lane was shut down.

The lane is back open and traffic is flowing normally.

