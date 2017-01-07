Semi removal backs up I-44 traffic - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Semi removal backs up I-44 traffic

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - Traffic was backed up for more over two hours Saturday evening going westbound on I-44 for a wreck that happened Friday morning.

Many drivers trying to head west were slowed near the Elgin exit while a wrecker service got a semi out of a ditch and back on the road. Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the semi was involved in an accident yesterday 6 a-m. For the large semi to get back up, the outside lane was shut down.

The lane is back open and traffic is flowing normally.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly