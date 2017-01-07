Two car accident at north Lawton intersection

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Traffic slowed a bit on the north side of Lawton on Saturday. Two cars were involved in an accident near Northwest 38th Street and Lincoln Avenue. No one was hurt. It happened around 4 that afternoon.

Lawton police say the pickup was heading north on 38th and the car was going west on Lincoln, just about to cross through the intersection during a green light. Police say the pickup failed to stop for the red light, and hit the car.

The car had to be towed away because of the damage, and the pickup was able to drive away.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.