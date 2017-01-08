Altus Police Investigate shooting

ALTUS, OK (KSWO) -Shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday night, a motorist contacted the Altus Police Department after almost hitting a man laying in West Davis Street with gunshot wounds.

The 29-year-old victim suffered two gunshot wounds, one to the abdomen and one to the left arm. His condition is unknown. He was transported from Jackson County Hospital by life flight to Oklahoma City.

Altus police encourage anyone with information about this shooting to contact the Altus/Jackson County Crime Stoppers at 482-tips (8477). You can remain anonymous and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

You can count on your 7News team to keep you updated as more information gets released.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.