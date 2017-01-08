5K in Lawton lose power over the weekend due to equipment failur - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

5K in Lawton lose power over the weekend due to equipment failure

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Over 5,000 people in Lawton were without power on Sunday morning due to equipment failure.

According to AEP-PSO the issue was with one of the substations. A trip coil on a breaker at the substation was burned which knocked out four feeders that supply power to neighborhoods in Lawton.

Power was restored within a couple hours to all customers in Lawton.

UPDATE: 11:12 a.m. -- AEP-PSO said all power has been restored.

UPDATE: 10:53 a.m. -- All but one of the feeder lines have been repaired. AEP-PSO says they are working to figure out the issue with the last feeder. They say approximately 1,000 are still without power.

ORIGINAL STORY

LAWTON, Ok (KSWO) - Over 5,000 people in Lawton were without power on Sunday morning according to AEP-PSO.

Officials tell us the issue is with one of the substations supplying power. They do not currently have a timetable for the repairs but say it could take some time and that it is a high priority due to the number of customers impacted.

Stay with 7News for the latest updates on the situation.

