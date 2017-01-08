5K in Lawton lose power over the weekend due to equipment failure

Video of police officers dragging a male passenger from an overbooked United Express flight at Chicago's O'Hare airport has sparked outrage and scorn on social media.
San Bernardino police have said nothing of what might have motivated Anderson to open fire in the special-education classroom at North Park Elementary School on Monday.
Officials announced that because the General Revenue Fund collections in March were 9 percent below the monthly estimate about $31 million will need to be borrowed from other funds so state agencies can receive their allotments. “We’ve been forced to do this several times this fiscal year to avoid deeper cuts to agencies and keep government operating.”
Arrests have been made in the case of a boy who died last month from carbon monoxide poisoning. His parents are now being charged in connection with his death. Noah Cruz, 8, died March 24 after being found unresponsive at his family's home. His father, Noel Cruz, was hospitalized but recovered. According to police, a vehicle was running in an attached garage and a door leading into the home was open.
A former substitute teacher at Porum High School is facing charges for sexual battery of a student. Heather Lyn Robinson engaged in oral sex with a student last month. She is now charged with sexual battery.
