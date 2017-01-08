5K in Lawton lose power over the weekend due to equipment failure

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Over 5,000 people in Lawton were without power on Sunday morning due to equipment failure.

According to AEP-PSO the issue was with one of the substations. A trip coil on a breaker at the substation was burned which knocked out four feeders that supply power to neighborhoods in Lawton.

Power was restored within a couple hours to all customers in Lawton.

UPDATE: 11:12 a.m. -- AEP-PSO said all power has been restored.

UPDATE: 10:53 a.m. -- All but one of the feeder lines have been repaired. AEP-PSO says they are working to figure out the issue with the last feeder. They say approximately 1,000 are still without power.

