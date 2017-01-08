Trial to begin over deadly Oklahoma State homecoming crash

Video of police officers dragging a male passenger from an overbooked United Express flight at Chicago's O'Hare airport has sparked outrage and scorn on social media.
Video of police officers dragging a male passenger from an overbooked United Express flight at Chicago's O'Hare airport has sparked outrage and scorn on social media.
San Bernardino police have said nothing of what might have motivated Anderson to open fire in the special-education classroom at North Park Elementary School on Monday.
San Bernardino police have said nothing of what might have motivated Anderson to open fire in the special-education classroom at North Park Elementary School on Monday.
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer suggested Tuesday that Adolf Hitler didn't use chemical weapons.
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer suggested Tuesday that Adolf Hitler didn't use chemical weapons.
Musician J, Geils of The J. Geils band is dead at age 71.
Musician J, Geils of The J. Geils band is dead at age 71.