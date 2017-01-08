Oklahoma deputy shoots, kills man who pointed gun at officer

FAIRLAND, Okla. (AP) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says an Ottawa County sheriff's deputy fatally shot a man who pointed a gun at officers.

The OSBI says 42-year-old Travis Edward Baker was dead at the scene of the shooting Saturday near Fairland.

The agency says Baker was suspected of stealing several cars and breaking into homes earlier Saturday and when officers spotted him, he led them on a vehicle chase before stopping and running into a wooded area.

The OSBI says officers followed Baker and a deputy shot him when he pointed a handgun at the officer. The deputy's name hasn't been released.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office asked the OSBI to investigate and agents will provide a report on the shooting to the district attorney to determine whether it was justified.

