Oklahoma man drowns trying to save his dog while hunting

EMPIRE, OK (KSWO) - A memorial service following a tragedy that happened this weekend in Stephens County.

EMPIRE, OK (KSWO) - A memorial service following a tragedy that happened this weekend in Stephens County.

STEPHENS COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - A sad weekend for friends and family of a local hunter in Stephens County.

The Stephens County Sheriff's Office told the Duncan Banner that a man drowned Saturday morning while trying to save his dog. Friends and family identify him as 22 year old Tanner Shorter. Shorter was with a group out duck hunting near Paul Road. His dog went into an icy pond to retrieve a duck. Shorter went to help his dog. He died trying to save his dog.

The sheriff's office told the Duncan Banner the case has been turned over to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol's Lake Patrol.

Friends of Shorter say he was a big part of the Duncan and Empire community. He is survived by parents, friends and his wife, who is expecting their first child.

A candlelight vigil will be held at Empire High School where he graduated. It will be at 7 p.m. on Jan. 8 in the school's cafeteria.

A fundraiser and truck cruise in memory of Shorter is to be announced.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for Tanner's family. You can see that by clicking here.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.