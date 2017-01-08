Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church celebrates Jubilee Day

Chinese President Xi Jinping told President Donald Trump by phone that Beijing is willing to work with Washington on ending North Korea's nuclear weapons program but wants a peaceful solution.
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer suggested Tuesday that Adolf Hitler didn't use chemical weapons.
San Bernardino police have said nothing of what might have motivated Anderson to open fire in the special-education classroom at North Park Elementary School on Monday.
A published report says the FBI obtained a court order to monitor communications of an adviser to then-candidate Donald Trump last summer.
