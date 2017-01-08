Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church celebrates Jubilee Day - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church celebrates Jubilee Day

[Source KSWO] [Source KSWO]

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church held a celebration event on Sunday in observance of Jubilee Day.

Jubilee Day is a celebration of the emancipation proclamation that officially set slaves free and legally banned slavery. The proclamation was signed by President Abraham Lincoln on September 22nd, 1862 and went into effect January 1st, 1863.

Reverend Hall of Mt. Calvary said it is significant for black Americans to come together to celebrate their freedom from slavery each year and his church will continue for years to come.

"I think of it as a new beginning,” said Hall. “A new beginning meaning that each day that the Lord lets you lay down at night, and wake up in the morning, you are starting over again. So that's the way I look at Jubilee day.”

The church celebrated by dancing, singing the Negro National Anthem and reading an excerpt from the Emancipation Proclamation. Their hope is to get all people to stand by their theme of the year, 'None of us is free until all of us is free.'

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Xi stresses China's North Korea concerns in talk with Trump

    Xi stresses China's North Korea concerns in talk with Trump

    Wednesday, April 12 2017 5:21 AM EDT2017-04-12 09:21:56 GMT
    Wednesday, April 12 2017 5:21 AM EDT2017-04-12 09:21:56 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File). FILE - In this April 7, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping walk together after their meetings at Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Fla. China says President Xi has stressed the need...(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File). FILE - In this April 7, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping walk together after their meetings at Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Fla. China says President Xi has stressed the need...

    Chinese President Xi Jinping told President Donald Trump by phone that Beijing is willing to work with Washington on ending North Korea's nuclear weapons program but wants a peaceful solution.

    Chinese President Xi Jinping told President Donald Trump by phone that Beijing is willing to work with Washington on ending North Korea's nuclear weapons program but wants a peaceful solution.

  • Spicer apologizes for 'insensitive' reference to Holocaust

    Spicer apologizes for 'insensitive' reference to Holocaust

    Wednesday, April 12 2017 4:03 AM EDT2017-04-12 08:03:14 GMT
    Wednesday, April 12 2017 4:03 AM EDT2017-04-12 08:03:14 GMT

    White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer suggested Tuesday that Adolf Hitler didn't use chemical weapons.

    White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer suggested Tuesday that Adolf Hitler didn't use chemical weapons.

  • G-7 ministers appeal to Russia on Syria but reject sanctions

    G-7 ministers appeal to Russia on Syria but reject sanctions

    Wednesday, April 12 2017 3:52 AM EDT2017-04-12 07:52:38 GMT
    Wednesday, April 12 2017 3:52 AM EDT2017-04-12 07:52:38 GMT
    Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven industrialized nations are expected to call for a new international push to end the war in Syria.
    Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven industrialized nations are expected to call for a new international push to end the war in Syria.
    •   
Powered by Frankly