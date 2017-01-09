Road back open after semi crash - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Road back open after semi crash

ELGIN, OK (KSWO) - Interstate 44 in Elgin is back open after a semi crash.
It happened just before 2 a.m. Monday morning.
Damage was done to ten dividers in the middle of the roadway, and one car was reported to have driven into the wreckage.
The driver of that car was taken to the hospital with an injured arm.
No other injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly