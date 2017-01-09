Road back open after semi crash

The Tillerson visit comes as Washington and Moscow are trading sharp accusations about a chemical weapons attack last week in Syria.
The CEO of United Airlines' parent company is pledging to review company policies after a passenger was dragged off a full fight in Chicago.
Murphy is best known for his appearances on Chappelle's Show.
Legislation calling for a $6,000 raise for Oklahoma public school teachers over three years has been approved by a state Senate committee, although lawmakers have not identified a way to pay for it.
