Warm weather, then ice in forecast for Oklahoma this week

Warm weather, then ice in forecast for Oklahoma this week

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - A week of weather extremes is expected in Oklahoma, with forecasters predicting unseasonably warm temperatures early in the week followed by the possibility of a "significant winter weather event" heading into the weekend.

The National Weather Service in Tulsa says windy, warm weather is expected, then thunderstorms and winter weather could move in. Forecasters say there's still quite a bit of uncertainty about the forecast but that there is the potential for "damaging ice accumulations," Friday through Sunday, especially north of Interstate 44 in northeast Oklahoma.

Forecasters say heavy rain is also expected, so flooding could be a concern in some areas.

