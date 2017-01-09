DHS seeks $42M cash infusion to prevent furloughs, rate cuts - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

DHS seeks $42M cash infusion to prevent furloughs, rate cuts

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The director of Oklahoma's Department of Human Services says the agency could be forced to furlough workers or cut provider rates if it doesn't receive an infusion of more than $42 million before the current fiscal year ends in June.

DHS Director Ed Lake presented his agency's budget request to lawmakers on Monday, urging them to pass a supplemental appropriation bill after they reconvene next month.

Lake says the agency needs about $34 million to fund programs for the elderly and developmentally disabled. It also needs additional funding to cover a shortfall in adoption subsidy payments and a court-monitored plan for caring for children in DHS custody.

DHS' current fiscal year's budget is about $678 million.

The House is holding budget hearings on spending by the largest state agencies.

