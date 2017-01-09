DHS seeks $42M cash infusion to prevent furloughs, rate cuts

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The director of Oklahoma's Department of Human Services says the agency could be forced to furlough workers or cut provider rates if it doesn't receive an infusion of more than $42 million before the current fiscal year ends in June.

DHS Director Ed Lake presented his agency's budget request to lawmakers on Monday, urging them to pass a supplemental appropriation bill after they reconvene next month.

Lake says the agency needs about $34 million to fund programs for the elderly and developmentally disabled. It also needs additional funding to cover a shortfall in adoption subsidy payments and a court-monitored plan for caring for children in DHS custody.

DHS' current fiscal year's budget is about $678 million.

The House is holding budget hearings on spending by the largest state agencies.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.