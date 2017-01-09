DHS seeks $42M cash infusion to prevent furloughs, rate cuts

The Tillerson visit comes as Washington and Moscow are trading sharp accusations about a chemical weapons attack last week in Syria.
President Donald Trump has declared: "I am my own strategist." That would seem to bode poorly for his actual strategist, Steve Bannon.
The CEO of United Airlines' parent company is pledging to review company policies after a passenger was dragged off a full fight in Chicago.
Police in Enid are looking to identify the mother of a baby that was found in a dumpster. They found the dead baby after someone reported smelling something foul in the roll-off dumpster. The body is being examined by the medical examiner's office in Oklahoma City. Police are trying to determine how long the baby had been in there and how it died. They are asking anyone with information to come forward.
