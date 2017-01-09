Arkansas, Oklahoma among 10 states with lowest gas prices - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Arkansas, Oklahoma among 10 states with lowest gas prices

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Motorists in Arkansas and Oklahoma are enjoying some of the lowest gasoline prices in the nation.

AAA Oklahoma said Monday the average price of a gallon of unleaded gas in Arkansas was $2.16, the sixth lowest in the nation. Oklahoma's price of $2.17 was the nation's eighth lowest. Gas prices in South Carolina and Tennessee were the lowest in the nation at $2.14 a gallon.

AAA says Oklahoma's price average fell more than 1 cent per gallon over the past weekend, with the average in Tulsa down 3 cents and the Oklahoma City price 1.4 cents lower than on Friday.

The national average price of gas was $2.37 per gallon Monday, the most expensive since June 2016. Prices have moved higher by 3 cents per gallon from a week ago.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

