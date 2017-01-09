OKC police search for man accused of attempted kidnapping at Sta - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

OKC police search for man accused of attempted kidnapping at State Fair Park

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- Oklahoma City Police are searching for a man accused of an attempted abduction an 8-year-old boy Friday evening. The attempted abduction happened the State Fair Park in Oklahoma City.

According to KOCO, the boy and two other people were standing inside of the Jim Norick Arena's main entrance when a man walked up and tried to take the boy. When the child became combative, the man let him go.

Police describe the man as heavy set and 6 feet tall. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.

