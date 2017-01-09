Copy-Former MLB pitcher, pitching coach Jackie Brown dies

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Former major league pitcher and pitching coach Jackie Brown has died. He was 73.
Brown pitched and coached for the Texas Rangers, who said Brown died Sunday after a long illness. Brown died in Holdenville, Oklahoma, the community where he was born.
Brown was the Rangers' pitching coach from 1979-82, and later had stints in that role for the Chicago White Sox (1992-95) and Tampa Bay (2002). He also worked as a minor league pitching coach and coordinator for several organizations.
In 214 career games as a player, the right-hander was 47-53 with a 4.18 ERA. He made his debut with the Washington Senators from 1970-71, then after the franchise moved to Texas he pitched for the Rangers from 1973-75. He also played for Cleveland (1975-76) and Montreal (1977).
