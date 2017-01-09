Lawton City Councilman wants median barriers on Rogers Lane - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Lawton City Councilman wants median barriers on Rogers Lane

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - At Tuesday night’s Lawton city council meeting, members will vote on asking the Oklahoma Department of Transportation to pay for barriers all along Rogers Lane, separating the east and west bound lanes.

This vote comes barely a month after a deadly accident on that road near 26th Street.

Rogers Lane is always buzzing with traffic, and like any road in the city, accidents can happen. But Councilman Keith Jackson said he wants to prevent some of those crashes. After someone he knew died in an accident, he said it was time to take action.

"It just hit home at that time, and it was just devastating to that family," said Jackson.

Steve Ronio died in that six-car accident on Rogers Lane last December. Ronio's car was struck by another driver, who somehow got crossed the median, into oncoming traffic.

To hopefully prevent that from happening again, Jackson wants median barriers to stretch from I-44 to 82nd street on Rogers Lane.

"Immediately, that night as a matter of fact, I called the city manager and told him I wanted that on the agenda immediately," said Jackson.

What is on the agenda for Tuesday night’s city council meeting is to ask ODOT to be the source of funding for these barriers. Rogers Lane is under state control because it is considered Highway 62.
Jackson said the money for the city to do this themselves, simply isn't there.

Jackson said he hopes the council and ODOT will act on this quickly, as they have tried to in the past.

"We jumped to a response whenever we started having people killed trying to cross I-44 across of the casino out on I-44,” said Jackson. “So I'm hoping they do the same for us here on Rogers Lane."

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

    •   
