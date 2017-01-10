OHP rounds up cattle on highway

Called "the mother of all bombs," the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast is a large-yield conventional bomb, dropped for the first time in combat in Afghanistan.
In several interviews this week, the president has forged new positions on topics ranging from NATO to Chinese currency manipulation.
The tales of Michael Flynn, Paul Manafort and Carter Page - none of whom still work for Trump - have created a steady drip of allegations that have clouded Trump's early presidency and raised persistent questions about his judgment.
The U.S. military says a misdirected airstrike by the American-led coalition earlier this week killed 18 allied fighters battling the Islamic State group in northern Syria.
