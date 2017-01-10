OHP rounds up cattle on highway - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

OHP rounds up cattle on highway

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Oklahoma Highway Patrol was busy overnight after more than two dozen head of cattle made their way onto I-44.
O-H-P says one cow was hit north of Fort Sill's Key Gate around mile marker 42.
Troopers have been working for hours to round up the cattle and have located their owner.

    US drops largest non-nuclear bomb in Afghanistan

    Thursday, April 13 2017 12:40 PM EDT2017-04-13 16:40:51 GMT
    Called "the mother of all bombs," the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast is a large-yield conventional bomb, dropped for the first time in combat in Afghanistan.

  Trump reverses himself on NATO, China, Russia and more

    Thursday, April 13 2017 1:13 PM EDT2017-04-13 17:13:59 GMT
    In several interviews this week, the president has forged new positions on topics ranging from NATO to Chinese currency manipulation.

  Trump boasts of hiring only the best, but picks haunt him

    Thursday, April 13 2017 1:13 PM EDT2017-04-13 17:13:54 GMT
    The tales of Michael Flynn, Paul Manafort and Carter Page - none of whom still work for Trump - have created a steady drip of allegations that have clouded Trump's early presidency and raised persistent questions about his judgment.

