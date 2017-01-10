Residents to vote on school bonds today - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Residents to vote on school bonds today

SW OKLAHOMA (KSWO)  - Voters will decide on school bond issues for Altus, Chattanooga, Empire and Rush Springs today.
In Empire, a $1.1 million dollar bond will go before voters to renovate the school's gym and fix its bathrooms, which are not up to standards.
The district's current bond issue is set to expire this year, meaning this new bond would simply take its place and residents would continue paying what they are already paying.
In Rush Springs, a $10.3 million would go toward building a new middle school and cafeteria as well as new 4th and 5th grade classrooms.
It would also pay for a new storm shelter that could fit 700 people.
A school bond in Altus would focus on transportation in the district.
The $1.75 million dollar issue would go toward buses for the district as well as security vehicles, SUVs and maintenance vehicles.
Chattanooga has two propositions going before voters.
The first is a $255,000 bond issue to replace the leaky roof on the high school and buy a new pickup truck for the district's agriculture program.
The second proposition is a $125,000 transportation bond that would pay off the lease on the school's activity bus.
 

