REPORTS: Deadly shooting at Shawnee casino

SHAWNEE, OK (KSWO) - Authorities say one person was shot and killed Tuesday morning at the Grand Casino in Shawnee.

KOCO-TV in Oklahoma City reports authorities first responded to an "officer down" at the casino.They later learned that two casino employees were shot. The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's office tells KOCO-TV one person was shot and killed, and the second person suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound. No word on that person's condition.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.