REPORTS: Deadly shooting at Shawnee casino

President Donald Trump has signed legislation that lets states withhold federal family planning funds from Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers.
The tales of Michael Flynn, Paul Manafort and Carter Page - none of whom still work for Trump - have created a steady drip of allegations that have clouded Trump's early presidency and raised persistent questions about his judgment.
The U.S. military says a misdirected airstrike by the American-led coalition earlier this week killed 18 allied fighters battling the Islamic State group in northern Syria.
Three of the city's aviation officers were put on leave amid outrage over how they treated a passenger who was dragged from an overbooked United flight.
A pair of hitchhikers are headed to prison for robbing and beating a man who gave them a ride, food, and a place to stay. The case involving Terry Floyd and Amy Monasco dates back to December 2015. That's when investigators say the victim saw them walking and took them to his house to spend the night. Investigators say the couple admitted to beating the man over the head and stealing his pickup.
