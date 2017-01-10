REPORTS: Deadly shooting at Shawnee casino - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

news

REPORTS: Deadly shooting at Shawnee casino

By Monte Brown, Anchor
Connect
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

SHAWNEE, OK (KSWO) - Authorities say one person was shot and killed Tuesday morning at the Grand Casino in Shawnee.

KOCO-TV in Oklahoma City reports authorities first responded to an "officer down" at the casino.They later learned that two casino employees were shot. The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's office tells KOCO-TV one person was shot and killed, and the second person suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound. No word on that person's condition.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Trump lets states block some Planned Parenthood money

    Trump lets states block some Planned Parenthood money

    Thursday, April 13 2017 3:14 PM EDT2017-04-13 19:14:03 GMT
    Thursday, April 13 2017 3:14 PM EDT2017-04-13 19:14:03 GMT

    President Donald Trump has signed legislation that lets states withhold federal family planning funds from Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers.

    President Donald Trump has signed legislation that lets states withhold federal family planning funds from Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers.

  • Trump boasts of hiring only the best, but picks haunt him

    Trump boasts of hiring only the best, but picks haunt him

    Thursday, April 13 2017 3:13 PM EDT2017-04-13 19:13:43 GMT
    Thursday, April 13 2017 3:13 PM EDT2017-04-13 19:13:43 GMT

    The tales of Michael Flynn, Paul Manafort and Carter Page - none of whom still work for Trump - have created a steady drip of allegations that have clouded Trump's early presidency and raised persistent questions about his judgment.

    The tales of Michael Flynn, Paul Manafort and Carter Page - none of whom still work for Trump - have created a steady drip of allegations that have clouded Trump's early presidency and raised persistent questions about his judgment.

  • Misdirected US strike killed 18 allied fighters in Syria

    Misdirected US strike killed 18 allied fighters in Syria

    Thursday, April 13 2017 3:13 PM EDT2017-04-13 19:13:34 GMT
    Thursday, April 13 2017 3:13 PM EDT2017-04-13 19:13:34 GMT

    The U.S. military says a misdirected airstrike by the American-led coalition earlier this week killed 18 allied fighters battling the Islamic State group in northern Syria.

    The U.S. military says a misdirected airstrike by the American-led coalition earlier this week killed 18 allied fighters battling the Islamic State group in northern Syria.

    •   
Powered by Frankly