Chambers pleads no contest in homecoming parade crash trial - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Chambers pleads no contest in homecoming parade crash trial

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
Bio
Connect
Biography
Adacia Chambers Adacia Chambers

STILLWATER, Ok (KSWO) – The woman accused of driving her vehicle into a crowd of people at the 2015 OSU Homecoming Parade has pleaded no contest and will not go to trial.

Adacia Chambers was set to begin her murder trial on Tuesday morning but told the Payne County judge that she wanted to accept a plea of no contest which included a life sentence plus 10 years to be served consecutively. By accepting the plea Chambers waived her right to a trial.

Chambers was accused of driving her vehicle into the crowd during the homecoming parade which killed four people and injured dozens more. She was charged with four counts of second-degree murder and 42 counts of assault and battery by means of force likely to produce death.

Her attorney has been planning on presenting a defense of not guilty by reason of insanity and said he had expert witnesses to back up his case.

She must serve 85% of the 55-year prison sentence before being eligible for parole. 

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Lawyer: Dragged passenger lost 2 teeth and broke his nose

    Lawyer: Dragged passenger lost 2 teeth and broke his nose

    Thursday, April 13 2017 5:13 PM EDT2017-04-13 21:13:12 GMT
    Thursday, April 13 2017 5:13 PM EDT2017-04-13 21:13:12 GMT

    Three of the city's aviation officers were put on leave amid outrage over how they treated a passenger who was dragged from an overbooked United flight.

    Three of the city's aviation officers were put on leave amid outrage over how they treated a passenger who was dragged from an overbooked United flight.

  • Turkey Hunt attracts new businesses to the Duncan area

    Turkey Hunt attracts new businesses to the Duncan area

    Thursday, April 13 2017 5:08 PM EDT2017-04-13 21:08:38 GMT

    Officials in Duncan are looking to recruit some new businesses to the area. Today, the Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation held the Lieutenant Governor's Turkey Hunt out at Bluff Creek Lodge just east of Duncan. Fifteen people from across the country, all with different businesses, came out to experience Southwest Oklahoma and decide if this area would be the place for development. 

    Officials in Duncan are looking to recruit some new businesses to the area. Today, the Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation held the Lieutenant Governor's Turkey Hunt out at Bluff Creek Lodge just east of Duncan. Fifteen people from across the country, all with different businesses, came out to experience Southwest Oklahoma and decide if this area would be the place for development. 

  • Rollover accident on I-44

    Rollover accident on I-44

    Thursday, April 13 2017 5:07 PM EDT2017-04-13 21:07:22 GMT

    Emergency responders are en route to a reported vehicle rollover on I-44 near Elgin. 

    Emergency responders are en route to a reported vehicle rollover on I-44 near Elgin. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly