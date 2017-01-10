Chambers pleads no contest in homecoming parade crash trial

STILLWATER, Ok (KSWO) – The woman accused of driving her vehicle into a crowd of people at the 2015 OSU Homecoming Parade has pleaded no contest and will not go to trial.

Adacia Chambers was set to begin her murder trial on Tuesday morning but told the Payne County judge that she wanted to accept a plea of no contest which included a life sentence plus 10 years to be served consecutively. By accepting the plea Chambers waived her right to a trial.

Chambers was accused of driving her vehicle into the crowd during the homecoming parade which killed four people and injured dozens more. She was charged with four counts of second-degree murder and 42 counts of assault and battery by means of force likely to produce death.

Her attorney has been planning on presenting a defense of not guilty by reason of insanity and said he had expert witnesses to back up his case.

She must serve 85% of the 55-year prison sentence before being eligible for parole.

