1 employee dead, 1 hurt in shooting at Oklahoma casino

SHAWNEE, Okla. (AP) - Authorities say one person is dead and another is injured after a shooting involving two employees at an Oklahoma casino.

The shooting happened Tuesday morning at the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort in Shawnee, about 35 miles southeast of Oklahoma City. The casino is run by the Citizen Potawatomi Nation.

The tribe's police chief, James Collard, says the shooting occurred in an administrative area and not on the casino's floor. He says no other employees or casino visitors were at risk.

Citizen Potawatomi Nation spokeswoman Jennifer Bell says the casino is secure and that the tribe is working with tribal, federal and state law enforcement in the investigation.

