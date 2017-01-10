1 employee dead, 1 hurt in shooting at Oklahoma casino

Officials in Duncan are looking to recruit some new businesses to the area. Today, the Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation held the Lieutenant Governor's Turkey Hunt out at Bluff Creek Lodge just east of Duncan. Fifteen people from across the country, all with different businesses, came out to experience Southwest Oklahoma and decide if this area would be the place for development.
Emergency responders are en route to a reported vehicle rollover on I-44 near Elgin.
Three of the city's aviation officers were put on leave amid outrage over how they treated a passenger who was dragged from an overbooked United flight.
President Donald Trump has signed legislation that lets states withhold federal family planning funds from Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers.
The tales of Michael Flynn, Paul Manafort and Carter Page - none of whom still work for Trump - have created a steady drip of allegations that have clouded Trump's early presidency and raised persistent questions about his judgment.
