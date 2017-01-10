Oklahoma House panel now exploring two sexual harassment complaints against current legislators

The massive bomb was dropped for the first time in combat in the Nangahar Province of Afghanistan, near its border with Pakistan, on a suspected ISIS tunnel system.
A tiny, ice-encrusted ocean world orbiting Saturn is now a hotter-than-ever candidate for potential life.
The U.S. military says a misdirected airstrike by the American-led coalition earlier this week killed 18 allied fighters battling the Islamic State group in northern Syria.
Three of the city's aviation officers were put on leave amid outrage over how they treated a passenger who was dragged from an overbooked United flight.
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Lawton's Southwestern Medical Center is teaming up with St Anthony Hospital in Oklahoma City to bring more health care options to patients in southwest Oklahoma.
