Discover Oklahoma- Science Museum Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- How would you like to embark on a rather gigantic, dinosaur-sized Oklahoma adventure? You can at Science Museum Oklahoma!

The Red Dirt Dino Exhibit is a chance to come face to face with some of the creatures that once roamed Oklahoma. It’s an exhibit for all ages – a look back in time at Oklahoma millions of years ago.

You can see a lot here. You’ll see the environment of the early cretaceous period, you’ll hear the sounds, you’ll see some of the plants that were around.

But the stars, of course, are the dinosaurs. What’s really exciting is you’ll see three dinosaurs that you would have seen in Oklahoma. The animatronic creatures roar and raise up on their back legs. They also can follow you as you move around in front of them.

Thanks to infared technology they can tell the difference between a child and an adult and react differently to each. They can also respond to the other dinosaurs in the room. It’s exciting for visitors of all ages.