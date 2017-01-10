Oklahoma Medicaid agency seeks $200M funding boost - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Oklahoma Medicaid agency seeks $200M funding boost

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The agency that oversees Medicaid in Oklahoma is requesting an additional $200 million, mostly to maintain funding for its programs that provide health care for low-income residents.

Becky Pasternik-Ikard, the new chief executive officer of the Oklahoma Health Care Authority, outlined her agency's budget during a hearing on Tuesday before the House Appropriations and Budget Committee.

The agency is one of the five in Oklahoma that receive nearly 80 percent of all state-appropriated funding. The others are the departments of education, transportation, higher education and human services.

The Health Care Authority received nearly $1 billion in state appropriations last year and was one of the few agencies to receive a funding increase amid a $1.3 billion shortfall.

Lawmakers this year are facing another shortfall of about $870 million.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Trump boasts of hiring only the best, but picks haunt him

    Trump boasts of hiring only the best, but picks haunt him

    Thursday, April 13 2017 10:13 PM EDT2017-04-14 02:13:36 GMT
    Thursday, April 13 2017 10:13 PM EDT2017-04-14 02:13:36 GMT

    The tales of Michael Flynn, Paul Manafort and Carter Page - none of whom still work for Trump - have created a steady drip of allegations that have clouded Trump's early presidency and raised persistent questions about his judgment.

    The tales of Michael Flynn, Paul Manafort and Carter Page - none of whom still work for Trump - have created a steady drip of allegations that have clouded Trump's early presidency and raised persistent questions about his judgment.

  • Misdirected US strike killed 18 allied fighters in Syria

    Misdirected US strike killed 18 allied fighters in Syria

    Thursday, April 13 2017 10:13 PM EDT2017-04-14 02:13:24 GMT
    Thursday, April 13 2017 10:13 PM EDT2017-04-14 02:13:24 GMT

    The U.S. military says a misdirected airstrike by the American-led coalition earlier this week killed 18 allied fighters battling the Islamic State group in northern Syria.

    The U.S. military says a misdirected airstrike by the American-led coalition earlier this week killed 18 allied fighters battling the Islamic State group in northern Syria.

  • Lawyer: Dragged passenger lost 2 teeth and broke his nose

    Lawyer: Dragged passenger lost 2 teeth and broke his nose

    Thursday, April 13 2017 9:55 PM EDT2017-04-14 01:55:29 GMT
    Thursday, April 13 2017 9:55 PM EDT2017-04-14 01:55:29 GMT

    Three of the city's aviation officers were put on leave amid outrage over how they treated a passenger who was dragged from an overbooked United flight.

    Three of the city's aviation officers were put on leave amid outrage over how they treated a passenger who was dragged from an overbooked United flight.

    •   
Powered by Frankly