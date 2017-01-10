OK lawmaker proposes bill to suspend students outside of school

OK (KSWO)- An Oklahoma lawmaker is proposing a new bill to would make it possible to suspend elementary school students outside of school.

It would expand the list of students who can be suspended for violent acts, including assaulting teachers and school employees to those in grades 3 through 5.

The extension was requested by the Professional Oklahoma Educators organization after some group members say they were assaulted by students.

The bill will be considered when the Legislature begins its session in February.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.