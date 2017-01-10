Jiu-Jitsu teacher speaks on self-defense after recent assaults

The U.S. military says a misdirected airstrike by the American-led coalition earlier this week killed 18 allied fighters battling the Islamic State group in northern Syria.
The U.S. military says a misdirected airstrike by the American-led coalition earlier this week killed 18 allied fighters battling the Islamic State group in northern Syria.
President Donald Trump has signed legislation that lets states withhold federal family planning funds from Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers.
President Donald Trump has signed legislation that lets states withhold federal family planning funds from Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers.
Three of the city's aviation officers were put on leave amid outrage over how they treated a passenger who was dragged from an overbooked United flight.
Three of the city's aviation officers were put on leave amid outrage over how they treated a passenger who was dragged from an overbooked United flight.
A tiny, ice-encrusted ocean world orbiting Saturn is now a hotter-than-ever candidate for potential life.
A tiny, ice-encrusted ocean world orbiting Saturn is now a hotter-than-ever candidate for potential life.
Two people were hurt Thursday evening in a rollover crash just west of Cache.
Two people were hurt Thursday evening in a rollover crash just west of Cache.