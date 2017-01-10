Jiu-Jitsu teacher speaks on self-defense after recent assaults

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – Monday, we told you the story of an East Lawton woman, attacked outside her home by a man with a knife, who then kidnapped and sexually assaulted her.

This case, along with other recent incidents involving women in Elmer Thomas Park, is raising the question on how you can be more proactive about your personal safety.

According to Benjamin Nepveux, a coach at Dreadnought Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, the first thing that will help you defend yourself in just about any situation is what they call your "base".

"What we mean by base is you have to be balanced, when I'm standing upright, I'm much, much easier to topple,” said Nepveux. “If you just drop your base a little bit, it makes you much more difficult to move, it's a great advantage in terms of if you're dealing with a bigger, stronger person. If you need to be able to stay in the scenario and call for help or something like that, just being able to resist him is going to be a big advantage for yourself."

Nepveux has taught at Dreadnought for two years now and says coaches teach their students a wide variety of self-defense skills. Tuesday, he demonstrated several of those skills, including how to deal with an attacker who has a knife, one who is trying to choke you, one who is trying to drag you by your wrists and many others.

"Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is a leverage based art, so that means we're going to use leverage and our bodies to overcome a potentially larger, stronger aggressor,” said Nepveux. “That's a very, very important thing for a person who is a smaller person and may not have the ability to knock out a person, so we need to know how to deal with ourselves in all kinds of situations with all kinds of aggressors."

Not every situation is the same, as some are significantly more dangerous than others. But, for example, Nepveux says if someone is trying to drag you backward, you should hook your leg behind theirs, taking them to the ground. He says they try to teach people how to deal with every situation in their classes.

"The material covers all kinds of different situations, covering situations where you're grounded, situations where you're standing, all kinds of different positions where maybe you're mounted, they have your back,” Nepveux said.

Nepveux says they also teach that running away if possible is always the best answer to avoid any type of confrontation, and no matter what kind of situation you find yourself in, at the end of the day, the most important thing is just making sure that you can get home safely.

