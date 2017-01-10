Lawton student raising funds to sing in national honors choir

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A MacArthur senior is hoping to represent the Lawton community when he goes to Minneapolis to sing in the 2017 American Choral Director's Association All-National Honors Choir.

Peter Gomez was the only person in Lawton selected to sing in this Choir.

Gomez said being selected was an honor because more than 4,200 high school students across the country submitted audition tapes online.

The performances are held in March, but he has to raise a few thousand dollars before he can go on the trip.

Gomez started singing when he was a child.

"I remember you know, liking it so much some days I would you know, get all my family together and put them all in the living room and put on this show," Gomez said.

He said his passion came when he was little and has only flourished as he's gotten older. He's a part of his high school choir and has sung in all-state and other competitions.

Once Gomez got the letter, saying he was chosen, he began practicing right away. He said finding out that all his hard work had paid off and that he was going to get to go was a surreal moment.

"It's such a cool thing to get to do especially when you're just in high school to be exposed to all these other singers from around the country that have the same passion as you do," Gomez said.

The trip is going to cost him $3,000. This money covers airplane tickets for him and a sponsor, food, and six days in a hotel where he'll be staying with the rest of the choir members.

Gomez is looking to the community for help to go on this trip. He said after turning 18, and having to pay some bills, it has helped him appreciate each donation even more.

"For people to take that money out of what they worked for and to help it send me to somewhere to enjoy something like this is amazing," Gomez said.

If you'd like to help send Gomez to Minnesota in March, he has a fundraiser at White Buffalo this Friday where a percentage will go to his trip. He also has a GoFundMe page set up.

