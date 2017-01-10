School bond election results - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

School bond election results

By Alexander Figueroa, Producer
Connect

OK (KSWO) - The results are in for the school bond elections in four area districts.

In Altus, the district asked for a $1.75-million bond for transportation needs, including five route buses and two activity buses. These proposals needed a 60 percent majority for approval, but failed to get a simple majority, with 402 no votes to 394 yes votes.

In Empire, officials were seeking $1.1 million for several improvement projects, including an upgrade to their gym and bathrooms.  That proposal passed with a 66 percent majority, with 111 votes for and 66 votes against.

In Chattanooga, there were two proposals:  the first was for $255,000 for equipment and construction primarily a new metal roof for the high school building.  That proposal passed with a 71 percent majority, with 111 yes votes and 44 no votes.

The second proposal, for $125,000, was for transportation needs.  That proposal passed with a 106-to-51 vote, with 67 percent of voters in favor.

And finally in Rush Springs, there was a $10.3 million bond for a wide-ranging list of projects, including a new middle school, and a storm shelter capable of holding 700 students and faculty.  That proposal passed easily by a vote of 430 to 198.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • N. Korean official: US more vicious, aggressive under Trump

    N. Korean official: US more vicious, aggressive under Trump

    Friday, April 14 2017 6:14 AM EDT2017-04-14 10:14:12 GMT
    Friday, April 14 2017 6:14 AM EDT2017-04-14 10:14:12 GMT

    North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.

    North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.

  • Government: 36 Islamic State fighters killed by massive bomb

    Government: 36 Islamic State fighters killed by massive bomb

    Friday, April 14 2017 6:14 AM EDT2017-04-14 10:14:06 GMT
    Friday, April 14 2017 6:14 AM EDT2017-04-14 10:14:06 GMT
    (Mark Kulaw/Northwest Florida Daily News via AP). In this May 2004 photo, a group gathers around a GBU-43B, or massive ordnance air blast (MOAB) weapon, on display at the Air Force Armament Museum on Eglin Air Force Base near Valparaiso, Fla. U.S. forc...(Mark Kulaw/Northwest Florida Daily News via AP). In this May 2004 photo, a group gathers around a GBU-43B, or massive ordnance air blast (MOAB) weapon, on display at the Air Force Armament Museum on Eglin Air Force Base near Valparaiso, Fla. U.S. forc...

    Afghanistan officials say the U.S. attack on a tunnel complex in eastern Afghanistan with the largest non-nuclear weapon ever used in combat by the U.S. military killed 36 IS fighters.

    Afghanistan officials say the U.S. attack on a tunnel complex in eastern Afghanistan with the largest non-nuclear weapon ever used in combat by the U.S. military killed 36 IS fighters.

  • Ultrasound catches twins sharing apparent kiss

    Ultrasound catches twins sharing apparent kiss

    Thursday, April 13 2017 5:45 PM EDT2017-04-13 21:45:53 GMT
    Friday, April 14 2017 6:00 AM EDT2017-04-14 10:00:20 GMT

    Expectant mother Carissa Gill of Croydon, PA, and her husband Randy have shared an image on Instagram of their identical twin girls Isabella and Callie sharing an apparent kiss. 

    Expectant mother Carissa Gill of Croydon, PA, and her husband Randy have shared an image on Instagram of their identical twin girls Isabella and Callie sharing an apparent kiss. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly