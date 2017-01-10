School bond election results

OK (KSWO) - The results are in for the school bond elections in four area districts.

In Altus, the district asked for a $1.75-million bond for transportation needs, including five route buses and two activity buses. These proposals needed a 60 percent majority for approval, but failed to get a simple majority, with 402 “no” votes to 394 “yes” votes.

In Empire, officials were seeking $1.1 million for several improvement projects, including an upgrade to their gym and bathrooms. That proposal passed with a 66 percent majority, with 111 votes for and 66 votes against.



In Chattanooga, there were two proposals: the first was for $255,000 for equipment and construction — primarily a new metal roof for the high school building. That proposal passed with a 71 percent majority, with 111 yes votes and 44 no votes.



The second proposal, for $125,000, was for transportation needs. That proposal passed with a 106-to-51 vote, with 67 percent of voters in favor.



And finally in Rush Springs, there was a $10.3 million bond for a wide-ranging list of projects, including a new middle school, and a storm shelter capable of holding 700 students and faculty. That proposal passed easily by a vote of 430 to 198.

