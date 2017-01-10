City Council approves proposal to ask ODOT for median barriers

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Lawton City Council approved a proposal Tuesday night asking the State Department of Transportation to install median barriers along Rogers Lane.



Councilman Keith Jackson placed the idea on the agenda, following a fatal crash last month that was caused when a driver lost control and crossed the median, slamming into oncoming traffic. The state designates the stretch of road between Interstate Highway 44 and 82nd Street as U.S. Highway 62, so the state would be responsible for the project. No word on when a decision might be made by the Transportation Department on the city's request.



The council also approved a motion to rename a section of Pennsylvania Avenue in honor of former City Councilman Stanley Haywood, who died in 2015 after serving Ward 7 for 27 years.

