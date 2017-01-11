Oklahoma Medicaid agency seeks $200M funding boost

A lawyer for a man who suffered a concussion and lost two teeth when he was dragged off a United Express flight says he hopes the 69-year-old becomes "a poster child" for the mistreatment passengers suffer at the...
A lawyer for a man who suffered a concussion and lost two teeth when he was dragged off a United Express flight says he hopes the 69-year-old becomes "a poster child" for the mistreatment passengers suffer at the hands of the airline industry.
Afghanistan officials say the U.S. attack on a tunnel complex in eastern Afghanistan with the largest non-nuclear weapon ever used in combat by the U.S. military killed 36 IS fighters.
Afghanistan officials say the U.S. attack on a tunnel complex in eastern Afghanistan with the largest non-nuclear weapon ever used in combat by the U.S. military killed 36 IS fighters.
The White House won't make public the logs of visitors to the White House complex, breaking with the practice of President Donald Trump's predecessor.
The White House won't make public the logs of visitors to the White House complex, breaking with the practice of President Donald Trump's predecessor.
An Oklahoma woman has been sentenced to life in prison for abusing a child. Three years ago, Geneva Robinson and her boyfriend were arrested for abusing her 7-year-old granddaughter. According to KOCO, the district attorney showed cell phone video in court of the little girl being abused.
An Oklahoma woman has been sentenced to life in prison for abusing a child. Three years ago, Geneva Robinson and her boyfriend were arrested for abusing her 7-year-old granddaughter. According to KOCO, the district attorney showed cell phone video in court of the little girl being abused.