Oklahoma deputies seize marijuana hot sauce, other products

EL RENO, Okla. (AP) - Canadian County authorities say they've seized marijuana products, including five bottles of marijuana sriracha hot sauce, believed to be intended for retail sale in states where the drug isn't legal.

KOCO-TV (http://bit.ly/2iYzczk ) reports the other products seized Jan. 5 include 66 4-ounce bottles of marijuana cough syrup, 178 packages of THC vape canisters, two bottles of another type of marijuana hot sauce and 5 and a half pounds of high-grade marijuana in vacuum-sealed plastic bags.

Investigators say the products were found in duffel bags inside the trunk of a vehicle loaded on a car hauler stopped on Interstate 40. Authorities say the driver wasn't involved in any criminal activity and was let go.

Canadian County Sheriff Chris West says most of the drugs were packaged and priced as if they were intended to be purchased from a retail store.

An investigation is ongoing.

