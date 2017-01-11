Oklahoma House panel exploring sexual harassment complaints - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Oklahoma House panel exploring sexual harassment complaints

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Officials with the Oklahoma House of Representatives say a panel investigating a wrongful termination claim paid to a House employee last year will look into at least two sexual harassment complaints against current legislators.

House spokeswoman Tricia Pemberton confirmed Tuesday that formal complaints against both lawmakers had been filed with the House human resources department.

One of the complaints was filed against Tulsa Republican Dan Kirby, and the House paid Kirby's former legislative assistant and her attorneys $44,500 to settle her allegation that she was fired in 2015 in retaliation for reporting the alleged harassment. Kirby denies wrongdoing.

A second sexual harassment complaint was filed against a Democratic lawmaker, but Pemberton says details of the complaint are a confidential personnel matter and could not be released.

