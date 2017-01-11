Ottawa County sheriff on leave after fatal shooting

FAIRLAND, Okla. (AP) - Authorities say the sheriff of Ottawa County in northeastern Oklahoma is on paid administrative leave after a fatal shooting over the weekend.

Authorities say Ottawa County Sheriff Jeremy Floyd will remain on paid leave until the investigation is complete. Undersheriff Dan Cook tells the Miami News-Record (http://bit.ly/2j7E8V0 ) that Floyd was the law enforcement officer who shot 42-year-old Travis Edward Baker on Saturday.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has said that Baker was accused of stealing several cars and breaking into homes in Ottawa County. The OSBI says Baker led officers on a police pursuit and was shot after he ran into a wooded area.

Prosecutors will determine whether the shooting was justified.

Information from: The Miami News-Record, http://www.miaminewsrecord.com

