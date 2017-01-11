Ottawa County sheriff on leave after fatal shooting

A tiny, ice-encrusted ocean world orbiting Saturn is now a hotter-than-ever candidate for potential life.
A tiny, ice-encrusted ocean world orbiting Saturn is now a hotter-than-ever candidate for potential life.
The White House won't make public the logs of visitors to the White House complex, breaking with the practice of President Donald Trump's predecessor.
The White House won't make public the logs of visitors to the White House complex, breaking with the practice of President Donald Trump's predecessor.
Afghanistan officials say the U.S. attack on a tunnel complex in eastern Afghanistan with the largest non-nuclear weapon ever used in combat by the U.S. military killed 36 IS fighters.
Afghanistan officials say the U.S. attack on a tunnel complex in eastern Afghanistan with the largest non-nuclear weapon ever used in combat by the U.S. military killed 36 IS fighters.
Delta is giving airport employees permission to offer passengers up to almost $10,000 in compensation to give up their seats on overbooked flights.
Delta is giving airport employees permission to offer passengers up to almost $10,000 in compensation to give up their seats on overbooked flights.