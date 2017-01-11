Second man arrested in connection with Blaine County death - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Second man arrested in connection with Blaine County death

Adam Duane Collier (Source OSBI) Adam Duane Collier (Source OSBI)

WATONGA, Okla. (AP) - Investigators have arrested a second man in connection with the death of a 30-year-old woman in Blaine County.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Wednesday 40-year-old Adam Duane Collier has been arrested in Watonga for accessory to first-degree murder.

Investigators previously arrested 35-year-old Alan Dale Brower for first-degree murder for the Jan. 2 death of Karlie Pierce. Officials say Brower allegedly killed Pierce at the home they shared in Watonga with three children.

Collier is accused of helping clean up the crime scene, remove Pierce's body and dispose of it and other evidence.

The state medical examiner says Pierce suffered had a fractured neck. Pierce's father found her partially burned body in his field near Greenfield on Jan. 4.

Online jail records don't indicate whether Collier has an attorney.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

