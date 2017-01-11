Winter storm to bring ice, heavy rain to parts of Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - Flooding is likely in parts of Oklahoma and Arkansas this weekend as a storm system brings the risk of significant ice accumulations and rainfall to the region.

The National Weather Service says a slow-moving storm system will move into the two states Friday morning. More than a quarter of an inch of ice could accumulate in parts of western and northern Oklahoma through Saturday.

Forecasters say there is also a chance of ice accumulations in central and southern Oklahoma.

Forecasters say widespread rainfall of up to 5 inches is possible in southern, central and eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas Sunday night and Monday. Heavy rainfall could cause streams to overflow and isolated flash flooding across far southeastern Oklahoma on Sunday and Monday, but forecasters say severe thunderstorms are unlikely.

