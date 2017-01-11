OKC Zoo ranked worst in the country for elephants - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

OKC Zoo ranked worst in the country for elephants

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- Bad news for the Oklahoma City Zoo. It's been named the worst zoo in the country for elephants.

The In Defense of Animals Organization -- or IDA -- released its ranking of zoos today. It cited the zoo's 'miserable record for elephant disease, aggression, and premature death as reasons for naming it the worst.

Two elephants -- Chai and Malee -- died at the zoo last year. Zoo officials say Malee died from a contagious virus. Chai died from defects with his teeth and jaw.

The zoo -- which has plans to expand the elephant exhibit-- responded to the report today. They said, quote "IDA's claims are unsubstantiated accusations about the health of elephant populations in first-class zoos accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums… These claims ignore science and factual evidence about the exceptional veterinary care and optimal welfare that elephants in zoos receive."

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Ocean world near Saturn top contender for life beyond Earth

    Ocean world near Saturn top contender for life beyond Earth

    Friday, April 14 2017 6:26 PM EDT2017-04-14 22:26:10 GMT
    Friday, April 14 2017 6:26 PM EDT2017-04-14 22:26:10 GMT

    A tiny, ice-encrusted ocean world orbiting Saturn is now a hotter-than-ever candidate for potential life.

    A tiny, ice-encrusted ocean world orbiting Saturn is now a hotter-than-ever candidate for potential life.

  • Lobbying by Trump associates highlights foreign agent law

    Lobbying by Trump associates highlights foreign agent law

    Friday, April 14 2017 6:25 PM EDT2017-04-14 22:25:33 GMT
    Friday, April 14 2017 6:25 PM EDT2017-04-14 22:25:33 GMT
    Revelations that Trump associates have lobbied for foreign governments are calling attention to a 1938 law intended to shed light on foreign influence campaigns.
    Revelations that Trump associates have lobbied for foreign governments are calling attention to a 1938 law intended to shed light on foreign influence campaigns.

  • White House decides to keep visitor records secret

    White House decides to keep visitor records secret

    Friday, April 14 2017 6:24 PM EDT2017-04-14 22:24:48 GMT
    Friday, April 14 2017 6:24 PM EDT2017-04-14 22:24:48 GMT

    The White House won't make public the logs of visitors to the White House complex, breaking with the practice of President Donald Trump's predecessor.

    The White House won't make public the logs of visitors to the White House complex, breaking with the practice of President Donald Trump's predecessor.

    •   
Powered by Frankly