Breathalyzer tests invalid, hundreds of licenses returned to OK drivers

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety is reinstating hundreds of driver’s licenses to people across the state who have had them suspended due to DUI accusations.

A court ruled that some breathalyzer test results are not legally valid as the machines were not certified by the state.

