Breathalyzer tests invalid, hundreds of licenses returned to OK drivers

Breathalyzer tests invalid, hundreds of licenses returned to OK drivers

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety is reinstating hundreds of driver’s licenses to people across the state who have had them suspended due to DUI accusations.

A court ruled that some breathalyzer test results are not legally valid as the machines were not certified by the state.

You can count on 7News to bring you more information as this story develops. 

