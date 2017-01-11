OKC standoff ends after suspect is found dead

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- The standoff between Oklahoma City Police and Joshua Brandon Sanford, 33, ended with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to authorities, the suspect was involved in a hit-and-run accident. When police found the suspect’s vehicle yesterday evening, the suspect fired a single round at officers near NE 15th St.

The suspect then fled in his vehicle but wrecked after a short distance. Police set up a perimeter. And, after a short standoff, the suspect was found dead inside the vehicle.

