Early morning house fire in Wichita Mountain Estates

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- There was a house fire early this morning in Wichita Mountain Estates. A single family home on Wichita Drive was impacted.

According to fire officials, the fire started at the vanity in the master bedroom. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

The structure was saved and the damage was contained to the master bedroom and bathroom. No injuries were reported.

